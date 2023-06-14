Police: After Club Space, women rob purported relative of Floyd Mayweather of $355K chain

Sunny Isles Beach police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of women they said robbed a man claiming to be related to boxing champion Floy Mayweather early Sunday morning.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Sunny Isles Beach police are seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of women they said robbed a man claiming to be related to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather early Sunday morning.

Mayweather was in South Florida for a fight Sunday.

Authorities have released a clear image of the women involved and are urging the public to carefully examine the photo. The stolen items include a necklace jam packed with diamonds, valued at over $355,000.

According to police reports, the victim encountered the women at Miami’s Club Space before bringing them to his residence in Sunny Isles Beach at around 7 a.m.

After consuming drinks provided by the women, the victim fell unconscious, the report states. He woke up at noon and reported the crime at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a second man entered the victim’s home and the women offered him a drink, but he was smart enough to refuse. The pair took off, but not before leaving clues behind.

Local 10 News tried to speak to the victim in the case, but he had no comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.