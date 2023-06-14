Suspect wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who they believe was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 127th Street.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving a dark blue Dodge RAM pickup truck.

(Miami-Dade Police Department)

Police have since released surveillance images showing the alleged driver inside of a store.

No other details about the crash have been released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.