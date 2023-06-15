Broward school board votes to hire new superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a 7-2 vote, the Broward County School Board hired an executive with the Palm Beach County school district for its top job Thursday afternoon.

All board members except for Torey Alston and Brenda Fam voted to hire Peter Licata, a regional superintendent for the Palm Beach district and a Boynton Beach resident.

Licata has worked for Palm Beach schools since September 1994. In addition to his work as a regional superintendent, he’s been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and curriculum director.

He has a doctorate degree in global leadership from Lynn University, in addition to a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and a master’s degree from Barry University.

He was one of three finalists for the position. Alston and Fam voted to hire Sito Narcisse, the superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana school district.

The board then voted unanimously to make Licata’s hire immediate. It will negotiate a contract with Licata on June 21 and 22.