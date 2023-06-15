Police: Hialeah man made illegal sex videos with teen, tried to use them as leverage for more sex

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police arrested a 20-year-old Hialeah man on multiple felony charges Wednesday after accusing him of taking sex videos of a 17-year-old girl without her knowledge, then trying to use those videos as leverage to get more sex from her.

James Mitchell Alicea was also accused of sending the sex videos to a 16-year-old girl and offering to pay her for sex.

According to an arrest report, beginning in December 2021, Alicea, then 19, had sex with the 17-year-old girl, whom he met through Instagram, multiple times in his car.

According to Florida law, a person under the age of 24 may legally have sex with a 16 or 17-year-old.

It’s not legal, however, to record sexually explicit vides of anyone without their consent — and explicit photos or videos of anyone under the age of 18 are considered child pornography.

Police said Alicea surreptitiously took at least two videos of himself having sex with the girl, which she learned about when he sent her one of the videos, which she asked him to delete.

According to the arrest report, Alicea said he “would delete the video if she had sex with him again and offered to pay her” for sex.

Police said in May 2022, he met the 16-year-old girl, a friend of the 17-year-old, through Instagram and offered to pay her $100 for sex, sending her a photo of an erect penis a few months later and then the sex videos he took of her friend.

The report states Alicea “asked (the 16-year-old) if she wanted to watch a live stream of (the 17-year-old) and him having sex.”

Police said the 16-year-old later reported what happened and the 17-year-old identified herself in the videos.

According to the arrest report, Alicea later provided a confession.

Alicea faced two charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, three counts of transmitting material harmful to minors, all felony charges, along with two misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $29,501 bond, according to jail records.