Surfside building collapse investigators release details about findings

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The federal investigators who are looking into the cause of the 2021 Surfside building collapse released a preliminary report on Thursday.

The investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology found that a Champlain Towers South pool deck had “severe strength deficiency.”

Glenn R. Bell, an NCST investigator, reported the design of the structure failed to meet the codes and standards applicable at the time of original construction.

This file photo of the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside shows the pool area on the left. (AP/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“In the most severe of these understrength areas, the strength provided by the design is only about half of what’s required by codes and standards,” Bell said during his presentation.

Champlain Towers South, which was built in 1981, collapsed on June 24, 2021.

The investigators were also looking into corrosion in parts of the deck’s steel reinforcement. They plan to publish the final report on May 2025.

The Champlain Towers South building collapse killed 98 people on June 2021 in Surfside. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

