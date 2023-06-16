Alleged rape victim texts guard at arena about assault by UFC fighter Conor McGregor, lawyer says

Woman who alleges that Conor McGregor raped her at Miami Heat game sent text messages to security guard

MIAMI – Local 10 has exclusively obtained Instagram texts from the victim who is alleging that UFC fighter Conor McGregor raped her in a VIP men’s bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals held June 9 in Miami’s Keseya Center.

The victim’s lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, told Local 10 that her client messaged the security guard who was assigned to guard McGregor during the game and that she sent the messages 12 hours after the alleged assault. “The assault had taken place and midnight and she messaged him at noon. My client knows him from being someone who had been a security guard at previous games.” Mitchell said her client has been to Miami Heat games previously.

Guard: What’s up?

Alleged victim: Yooooo I didn’t know he was trying to (expletive) in the bathroom. (He) was crazy. I pushed him off mr (sic). He pulled my pants down.

Guard: How did u not know? LOL

Alleged victim: I was like noooo.

Cuz I thought it was jus (sic) to go to the bathroom.

I wasn’t (expletive) any man in a bstgroom (sic).

Ever. I don’t care who u r.

Guess I’m an idiot

But I would never. Especially somewhere I frequent.

Text messages are released by victim's lawyer amid Conor McGregor rape allegations. (WPLG)

Mitchell said the assault happened just after midnight at the game on June 9 and that when her client went to the Miami police they told her to seek an attorney.

“They escorted her outside of the Miami police precinct and told her that if she were to report that crime at that time that it would immediately go viral within 20 minutes; that she should seriously consider hiring an attorney to either a) resolve this before a police report is necessary b) or to help her navigate once she did file a police report. My client was as you could imagine very afraid,” Mitchell said.

She said she and her client did file a police report on Sunday, June 11.

Miami Police are not officially commenting on the explosive allegations that they would advise an alleged rape victim to seek out an attorney rather than tell them to immediately file a police report.

Sources tell Local 10 that what was explained by the attorney may not have happened. Local 10 is working to get a comment from Miami police about the lawyer’s claims that her client was turned away.

The attorney says that the Instagram texts to the security guard show that the alleged victim was traumatized by what happened.

On Friday, McGregor’s lawyer, Barbara R. Llanes of Gelber Schacter & Greenberg, issued a statement regarding the allegations against McGregor saying that the woman wants money.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”