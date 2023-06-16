‘It just still feels unreal’: Brother mourns Miami activist killed in I-95 crash

Friends, family and members of the Miami community are mourning the loss of Danny Agnew after the Liberty City businessman and local activist was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95.

The crash occurred around 2:10 a.m. Thursday near Northwest 62nd Street.

Agnew was behind the wheel of a black Tesla at 2:10 Thursday morning when he somehow lost control and slammed into a concrete wall.

The crash caused a chain reaction that ended with Agnew being thrown from the vehicle and run over on the highway.

In all, eight vehicles were involved in the crash, which sent several people to the hospital.

“I just found out 24 hours ago when the FHP called me,” Agnew’s brother, Phil, told Local 10 News. “Right now it just still feels unreal. Like we’re in a bit of another world.”

Agnew was born in Chicago, and was the second youngest of four brothers.

“Daniel always is a person who loves community as was able to bring people around,” Phil Agnew said.

He was well known as an activist, working to uplift Miami’s Black community, even opening a business called “Roots Collective” in Liberty City.

“You know Daniel is and was a huge part of the spirit of everything that we’ve been doing in the community and you know without him it feels like we’ve lost a really big anchor,” Phil Agnew said.

Messages of condolence came in from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, attorney and civic leader Marlon A. Hill, and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for Agnew’s final expenses.