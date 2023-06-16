VIDEO: Police still searching almost a year later for Chevy Suburban in hit and run

Miami Police officers have released video in a hit and run crash in July of 2022.

MIAMI – A man continues to slowly recover from serious injuries almost a year after a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

According to Miami Police, traffic homicide detectives need the public’s help identifying the person who was driving a white Chevrolet Suburban on July 23, 2022 at 1:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the call of a man hit by a vehicle at NW 20th Avenue and NW 36th Street.

Surveillance video shows Gonzalo Olivas Velasquez crossing NW 36th Street from south to north with the SUV traveling westbound. That’s when the Chevy Suburban hit Velasquez and then continued without attempting to stop, according to Miami police.

Velasquez was seriously injured and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he had emergency surgery.

Investigators believe that the Suburban would have had notable front passenger side damage and a broken headlight.

Anyone with information should call the Miami Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).