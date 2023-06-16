Tractor-trailer fire shuts down northbound US 1 heading from Keys

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor-trailer fire shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 in far southern Miami-Dade County Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at mile marker 117, near the C-111 canal bridge heading out of Key Largo.

It wasn’t clear as of 2:20 p.m. when traffic would reopen or if anyone was hurt.

The fire also slowed down traffic on the highway’s southbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted at County Road 905 in Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 10 News has reached out to authorities for more information.