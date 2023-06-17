Coast Guard rescues 4 from water after boat begins sinking off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people Friday after their boat began taking on water near Miami Beach, authorities said.

The Coast Guard received a call around 2 p.m. about a 25-foot boat that was taking on water 30 miles east of Miami Beach.

An Air Station Miami rescue crew arrived at the scene and towed the disabled vessel 30 miles before passing the tow to commercial salvage.

Authorities said the aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to help alleviate the initial flooding.

“Thanks to the strong coordination efforts from the rescue crews involved, we were able to bring each of these mariners home safe,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Alain Carvajal, Station Miami Beach in a news release. “We remind all mariners to check their safety equipment and conduct a proper inspection of their vessel prior to getting out on the water.”

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.