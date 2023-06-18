Man wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old boy inside

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are searching for a kidnapping suspect.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Phillip J. Pepe Jr. is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment of a child and grand theft auto.

Detectives said just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the IHOP restaurant located at 3101 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving a call of a stolen vehicle with a 3-year-old boy inside.

The child’s mother was leaving the restaurant when she saw that her car and son were gone, authorities said.

Soon after, deputies located the vehicle at 1901 NW 40th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, and the child was unharmed inside. They said the suspect fled the scene and have been searching for him since.

Pepe was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Deputies said he has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.