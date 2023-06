A pickup truck was crashed into a Broward County library.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A pickup truck was badly damaged after it crashed into a Broward County library.

Authorities rushed to the Deerfield Beach Percy White branch library located at 837 E Hillsboro Blvd. early Saturday evening.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Significant damage was left behind following the crash, including a gaping hole left in one the building’s walls.

What led up to the crash remains unclear.