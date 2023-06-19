Florida deputy jumps in rising floodwaters to save man, both get sucked into storm drain

A dramatic rescue in Escambia County was caught on camera when a deputy who raced in to help people stuck in rapidly rising waters wound up getting trapped himself.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A dramatic rescue in Escambia County was caught on camera when a deputy who raced in to help people stuck in rapidly rising waters wound up getting trapped himself.

It happened Friday, but the video was released Monday. It shows the deputy, risking his own safety, jumping in to help before both he and the person he was trying to rescue got sucked into a drainage pipe.

They were swept under a four-lane roadway and after about 30 seconds, they resurfaced about 100 feet away.

In the video, the deputy can be heard asking the man, “Can you believe what just happened to us?”

Those waters were rising rapidly during torrential downpours on Friday in northern Florida.

The Escambia County sheriff said the two are lucky to be alive.