Police: Gang war between ‘La Familia’ and ‘4th Street’ led to deadly Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An ongoing feud between two gangs led to a deadly late May shooting in Homestead, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Local 10 News.

The suspect, Monico Galban, 19, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Sunday on unrelated charges, but he’s facing multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of Jose Guajardo, 27.

Police arrested Galban, who lives near Florida City, on Friday. They said he shot Guajardo in front of his 1-year-old son outside of his home on Northwest Third Avenue on May 29.

According to the arrest warrant, Guajardo’s father told investigators that he and his family are in a gang called “La Familia,” which has been having issues with the “4th Street” gang stemming from previous shootings and homicides.

The “4th Street” gang was also responsible for the killings of two of Guajardo’s relatives, police said.

The warrant states police, viewing CCTV footage, saw the suspected shooter, later identified as Galban, running towards a home in the 800 block of Northwest Fourth Street known to be a gang hangout.

Police said Galban, a “4th Street” associate, told a friend that he was going to shoot and kill Guajardo the day before but couldn’t complete the task because Guajardo wasn’t outside.

Another witness told police that Galban proclaimed that he was going to “get back at that f--- n----,” referring to Guajardo.

Galban confirmed the next day that he successfully shot Guajardo, police said.

Miami-Dade police later located Galban near Southwest 154th Avenue and 284th Street and arrested him.

He remained held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Monday morning. Police asked anyone with additional information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.