US Coast Guard stops search for diver off Bimini coast

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the search for Ryan Proulx, a free diver who vanished on Friday afternoon off the coast of Bimini, had come to an end.

Proulx, 31, vanished at about 4 p.m. around the Bimini Barge wreck, which is on the extreme northwestern edge of the Great Bahama Bank, and near the Gulf Stream rush.

Proulx, of Connecticut, was wearing a green shirt and shorts, red dive fins, and a green snorkel with orange tape around the top.

Proulx’s boat had departed out of Palm Beach County.

