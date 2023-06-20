BSO: Oakland Park man crashes truck, breaks into house, tries to rape teen

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – An Oakland Park man faced multiple felony charges after Broward County deputies said he broke into a house and tried to rape a teenage girl after crashing his truck a few blocks away just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies first responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash at Northwest Ninth Avenue and 38th Street involving a truck owned by Jose Salvador Hernandez Ortez, 32.

Deputies were later called to a house for a burglary in progress and arrived to find two witnesses struggling with Hernandez, who had broken into the home, grabbed the teen, held her down, told her “just be quiet” and lifted up her shirt “with the intent to commit sexual battery,” the report states.

The home was roughly an 11 minute walk from the crash scene, according to the report.

Deputies said the girl sustained a scratch to her left eye and marks to the front and left side of her neck from where Hernandez grabbed her. She, along with her mother, told deputies they wished to press charges.

The girl and witnesses told deputies that Hernandez was never invited to the home, the report states. The heavily-redacted report doesn’t make clear whether the girl or her family knew Hernandez.

As of Tuesday morning, Hernandez was being held without bond in the BSO Main Jail on charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, burglary with assault or battery and leaving the scene of a crash.