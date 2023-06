Police officers arrested Jyms Claude in Miami after detectives accused him of sexually abusing a minor for about four years.

Police officers arrested Jyms Claude, who is from Haiti, on Monday after questioning him about the abuse in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Prosecutors filed a sexual battery case against Claude on over 50 counts. Corrections officers were holding him without bond on Tuesday.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.