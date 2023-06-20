Police: Man accused of raping teen attempts to bribe detective with $500

Police officers arrested Sarvelio Gabriel Ramirez on Monday after accusing him of sexually abusing a teenage girl in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 40-year-old man who was accused of raping a teenage girl attempted to bribe a detective with $500, according to the police department.

Sarvelio Gabriel Ramirez appeared in court on Tuesday after police officers arrested him on Monday morning. Corrections officers are holding him without bond.

Detectives accused Ramirez, who is a migrant from Guatemala, of raping the teenage girl early Sunday morning in Homestead, according to the police arrest form.

Prosecutors charged filed a case against Ramirez for the minor’s sexual battery. He is also facing a charge of bribery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.