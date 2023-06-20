Police investigating Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill over alleged Haulover Marina incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, and Local 10 News has learned the wide receiver allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Marina.

Hill shared an Instagram story over the weekend showing a Father’s Day celebration on a boat.

According to a tip received by Local 10 News, at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Hill got into some kind of disagreement with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina that apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

It’s unclear if the man was injured, but on Monday, Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina and on Tuesday, the department confirmed an investigation was underway involving Hill.

Also on Tuesday, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tweeted out a video of him with a shark and said in the caption that he and Hill were fishing together.

Local 10 News has reached out to Rosenhaus and his team several times on Tuesday but hadn’t heard back from them as of the time of this story’s publishing.

It’s unclear if Hill will face any criminal charges stemming from the incident.