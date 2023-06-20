Shooting victim drives self to Fort Lauderdale police HQ, taken to hospital

A crime scene technician marks evidence on a van parked outside Fort Lauderdale police headquarters after a shooting victim drove up Tuesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A shooting victim drove himself to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department headquarters and was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim, a man, arrived outside the police station, located at 1300 W. Broward Blvd., at around 3 p.m. Crime scene technicians were seen marking evidence on a silver, wheelchair-accessible van parked outside of the building.

“Officers immediately made contact with the adult male until (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue) arrived and transported him to the hospital,” the police department tweeted Tuesday.

The victim suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to FLPD.

Police didn’t say where they believe the shooting happened, but said it did not happen at the department’s headquarters.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and anyone with information should contact us immediately,” police tweeted just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, according to authorities.