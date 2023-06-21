BSO detectives search for missing 53-year-old man from Deerfield Beach

According to detectives, Kevin Jacobs, 53, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the 1500 block of East Hillsboro Boulevard.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 53-year-old man who has been reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

Jacobs is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, khaki pants and a black New York Yankees hat.

According to his family, Jacobs suffers from cognitive issues and short-term memory loss due to a prior head injury.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.