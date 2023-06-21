Man accused of accidentally shooting girlfriend in Homestead appears in bond court

A 22-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend while they were inside his home in Homestead appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Wednesday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend while they were inside his home in Homestead appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Wednesday.

Police investigated a shooting that happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of Northeast 20th Avenue, near Fifth Street in the Granda Estates community.

Authorities said they responded to a home to find a 21-year-old woman shot with Jaydin Babb kneeling next to her and applying pressure to the injury.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police, “My boyfriend shot me by accident. He was going to take me to the shooting range to learn how to shoot.”

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center and was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

According to police, Bapp told investigators he was playing with a gun and pointing it at the victim, who is his girlfriend, when the gun went off, striking her in the torso.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene when Bapp was arrested on an attempted manslaughter charge.

22-year-old Jaydin Babb. (WPLG)

A Homestead police spokesperson said the victim was visiting Bapp at the time, and said Bapp cooperated with investigators. The two were the only people inside the home at the time.

Local 10 News spoke with the victim’s mother on Wednesday after she spent the night hoping that her daughter would survive,

“I don’t know why this happened to her, but it’s under investigation,” she said. “She is talking and responding well. Doing much better than yesterday.”

The mother said the two have been dating for the past four years but is still trying to understand why this happened to her daughter.

Babb appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer Wednesday where he was ordered to stay away from any gun until he takes a firearms course.

“No possession of guns. It sounds like if he is ever going to possess a gun, he needs to take a firearms course. He could’ve killed this girl,” Glazer said in bond court.

Babb is currently being held on a $7,500 bond and if he is to post bond, he is to have no contact with the victim.