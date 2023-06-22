Miami-Dade woman found with 29 stolen credit cards, ID’s during traffic stop, police say

Dairene Carrion, 26, was arrested Wednesday after police said they found over two dozen stolen credit cards and government ID’s in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman was arrested Wednesday after police said they found over two dozen stolen credit cards and government ID’s in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to an arrest report, Dairene Carrion, 26, is facing multiple charges that include 29 counts of unlawful possession of a stolen credit card, three counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, possession of a counterfeit VIN/decal and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Miami-Dade police said they were investigating what they considered to be a “high crime area” between Southwest Fifth Street and Southwest 63rd Avenue in West Miami when Carrion was observed to be traveling slowly and making several turns in and out of various blocks.

Detectives said after attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Carrion made an aggressive turn into a dark alley behind closed businesses, just north of Southwest Eighth Street.

The vehicle was located by police attempting to park behind a closed business located at 6505 SW Eighth St. when a traffic stop was conducted, according to the report.

Police said upon approaching the vehicle, Carrion attempted to step out of her car.

After further investigation, detectives said Carrion’s driver’s license was suspended since Dec. 26, 2017. She also had an expired registration and a decal that belonged to a Toyota with Florida Tag NERH36, according to authorities.

After conducting an inventory search of the vehicle for a tow, police said they located several credit cards with different names and multiple Florida licenses that belonged to two male Florida residents.

Police said that Carrion could not explain why she had the ID’s and credit cards, and said that an unknown person left them in the car.

According to jail records, Carrion was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where her bond was set at $35,500.