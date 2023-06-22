84º

Police report stats Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped victim in neck during Haulover Marina incident

Ian Margol, Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs, 2023 Megan Briggs)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police report is providing new details regarding an investigation into Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The incident in question happened at Haulover Marina on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, officers arrived to the marina at approximately 4:48 p.m. and were told by the victim that it started when he noticed two women on one of the charter boats owned by Kelley Fishing Fleet without permission.

As the boat’s captain was telling the women they had to get off the boat, police said an argument began between employees of the charter company and members of the group that the women were with.

Police said Hill was being pushed away from the argument by a member of his group when he “reached out and slapped the victim on the back of the neck with an open hand,” according to the report.

The report states Hill then charged at the victim but was pushed away again, after which he fled the scene.

There were no visible injuries on the victim, according to the report.

Police have told Local 10 News the investigation is still active and ongoing.

