Warrant: Arrested Aventura cop ‘unlawfully detained’ 2 at gunpoint

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An arrest warrant obtained by Local 10 News on Thursday revealed new details about the allegations against an Aventura police officer arrested by Broward County deputies the day prior.

Officer David Esteban Delgado faced multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, engaging in a criminal offense with a weapon, as well as one count of battery.

Aventura police said the allegations stemmed from an “incident” on the night of May 20 in Pompano Beach that was reported to the department three days later, prompting its own internal investigation, as well as a criminal investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office that led to Delgado’s arrest.

The BSO warrant does not delve into any specifics about the charges against the 30-year-old, but does say the officer “unlawfully detained” two people at gunpoint.

The unlawful detentions lasted for more than four minutes, according to the warrant. It also states Delgado caused a “minor injury” to one of the victims’ knees during an “unlawful stop.”

The names of both alleged victims were redacted from the warrant.

Delgado appeared in court Thursday where a judge found probable cause and gave him a $61,000 bond.

Police said he was suspended without pay following his arrest.

Arrest warrant: