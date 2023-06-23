Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man who was driving a silver Nissan Friday morning was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the highway near Interstate 75.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, four vehicles were involved in the crash – the Nissan, a gray Honda, a silver Volkswagen and a white Ford.

Camacho said all four vehicles were traveling south on the Palmetto Expressway within the center outside lane when traffic came to a stop.

He said the driver of the Honda failed to stop in time and crashed into the Nissan.

“The initial collision caused a series of secondary crashes to occur with the other vehicles,” Camacho said in an email to Local 10 News.

The driver of the Nissan, identified only as a Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear whether any of the other drivers or their passengers were injured.

Camacho said all southbound lanes of the highway were shut down after the crash. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Northwest 154th Street.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the driver of the Honda will be cited or face charges.