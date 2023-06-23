Police locate trailer full of memorabilia worth over $500k

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers recovered a stolen trailed that was filled with memorabilia worth more than half a million dollars.

Authorities are still searching for the thief who took the 40-foot cargo trailer last week.

Someone snuck onto private property in the middle of the night with their vehicle and hitched up the trailer before driving off, as seen in surveillance video.

“This is the cruelest part, the rest of it was Mother Nature, this was human nature,” owner Charles Biggie said after the theft.

Biggie said the contents of the trailer were worth more than $500,000. He even offered a $10,000 reward for its return.

He had only been storing the items in the trailer because of the record flooding Fort Lauderdale experienced earlier this year.

Thursday afternoon, Biggie got a call saying the trailer had been found, and its contents were apparently still inside.

As for what was in that triple axel cargo trailer, Biggie said there were a few vintage pinball machines, a Camaro convertible he’s owned for more than 40 years and parts and accessories to a prized Lamborghini.

“Due to the rarity of that one car, I just pray they don’t look at as scrap value because it’s an irreplaceable piece of history, and car history,” Biggie said.