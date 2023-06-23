Third victim accuses former teacher, deacon of molestation at Catholic school in North Miami

Carlos Humberto Ramirez, 51, is facing three separate counts of molestation on a child 12 to 16 years of age.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – In a new arrest warrant obtained by Local 10 News Friday, a former teacher and deacon is being accused of molesting a third victim at a Catholic school in North Miami.

According to the warrant, the victim was asked by 51-year-old Carlos Humberto Ramirez on Oct. 1, 2022, to recite a prayer during Mass when she had what they called “an embarrassing moment” during the prayer when she stuttered.

North Miami police said the victim went to talk to Ramirez about the incident when he grabbed her by the waist, kissed her forehead and told her, “It’s OK, I love you.”

According to investigators, Ramirez then touched her breast area over her clothing.

The victim was then able to leave the classroom without further incident, police said.

Ramirez’s occupation was listed as a teacher and deacon at Holy Family Catholic High School, located at 14650 NE 12th Ave, the report stated.

Ramirez was arrested on May 31 after police said he had two separate molestation incidents with underage girls.

North Miami police said on March 13, an 11-year-old female student was turning in her classwork to Ramirez when he grabbed her by the waist and then on the buttocks and squeezed two times.

Authorities said a 12-year-old female student witnessed Ramirez grabbing the victim by the waist and as she went to turn in her classwork, he grabbed her by the waist and moved her in front of him.

According to the report, the second victim felt Ramirez’s erect penis while he also grabbed her buttocks and squeezed two times under her skirt but on top of her underwear.

The report also said Ramirez kissed the second victim on the cheek.

Both girls were able to leave the class without further incident, authorities said.

After voluntarily responding to the North Miami police station for questioning, Ramirez denied all allegations.

The attorney representing Ramirez asked for house arrest, arguing that he is no threat to the community, but because the victims are underage, the judge denied his bond.

Local 10 News went to Ramirez’s home in early June, but no one answered the door at the home which had several religious artifacts in the front yard.

Feliz Feliz, one of Ramirez’s neighbors, told Local 10 in early June that he was surprised after hearing about the incident.

“The way I know the guy, I don’t think he can be able to do that,” he said.

According to jail records, Ramirez is being held without bond at the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral.

Ramirez’s arrest report states that he is facing three separate counts of molestation on a child 12 to 16 years of age.

Anyone that feels like their child has been a victim of Ramirez is urged to call North Miami police at 305-891-0294.