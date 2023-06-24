Authorities provide behind-the-scenes look at active school shooting training

Police officers allow Local 10 News to witness how they have been training for the possibility

DAVIE, Fla. – Local 10 News got a behind-the-scenes look at an active school shooting training in Davie.

Police officers and fire rescue paramedics worked together during a simulation on Friday at NSU University School, at 3375 SW 75 Ave.

“So where ever the stimulus is, they are to work towards it and react,” Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez said.

The simulation included volunteers who pretended to be victims and a unified command. Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Moran said training has changed.

“Police officers were taught how to engage the bad people. They were identifying the threat and neutralizing the threat. Now they are really focusing on treating victims,” Moran said. “The same thing as fire rescue was taught never to go into an area where somebody has a gun.

“In today’s world, we have to learn how to work together.”