Family needs help to cover medical expenses after dog attack in Broward

MIRAMAR, Fla. – James Saint Louis said his wife, a mother of four, remained hospitalized on Monday after his family was the victim of a recent dog attack nearly a week ago in Broward County.

Saint Louis said his 7-year-old son was also treated at the hospital. Their children, he said, are feeling the consequences of the traumatic experience.

“My wife says she cultivated that house into something where we’re all happy and comfortable and we do feel like we were robbed of that,” Saint Louis said.

The father said he armed himself with two kitchen knives to fight off the dog during the attack on Tuesday in Miramar, and although the dog later died, he still feels the fear.

“It’s almost as if you feel like it’s going to happen again where you’re still in that scene,” Saint Louis said.

The dog had a troubled history. The owner had racked up nearly $4,000 in fines for incidents such as failure to vaccinate or register dogs and breeding without a permit. There was also an attack in 2019.

