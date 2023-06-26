Officials ID victims in deadly boat crash with Fisher Island Ferry

MIAMI – Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released the names Monday of the two men who were on a 32-foot boat that collided with the Fisher Island Ferry early Sunday morning.

The crash left one of the men dead and the other seriously hurt.

FWC officials said workers on the ferry were able to pull out Angel Dominguez, 29, of Hialeah, from the water. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The crash killed Cristian Gaston Fernandez, 27, of Cutler Bay, who was recovered by Miami Fire Rescue divers and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities did not indicate who was driving the boat when it crashed into the ferry near PortMiami. They said no one aboard the ferry was hurt.

FWC officials continued to investigate the crash Monday.

Due to the investigation and the attempt to recover the sunken boat from the crash, three cruise ships that were scheduled to dock at PortMiami on Sunday morning were unable to do so.

Those ships were the Carnival Celebration, the MSC Seascape and the Norwegian Escape.

The Government Cut channel reopened at approximately 2:45 p.m., allowing cruise ship traffic to resume following the recovery of the sunken boat.