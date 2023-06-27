1 detained after stealing Miami police cruiser outside Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI – Authorities detained a person Monday night after they were accused of stealing a Miami police cruiser outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital, detectives said.

According to Miami police, officers responded to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Behavioral Health Emergency Center around 8 p.m. after receiving a call of a stolen patrol vehicle.

Authorities said detectives immediately located the vehicle and have since recovered it.

Miami police said that one person was detained after the incident.

Detectives said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspect’s age, gender or identity.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.