Tyreek Hill tells captain: ‘I can buy you and the boat,’ according to police report

A more detailed report about the alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins' wide receive Tyreek Hill is released by Miami-Dade Police.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A more detailed police report released by Miami-Dade Police bears an eyewitness account of what happened at a North Miami Beach marina when it is alleged that Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill hit an employee in the back of the head leading to an investigation.

The incident happened at Haulover Marina on Father’s Day.

Hill has not been arrested or charged.

Hill shared video on social media of a Father’s Day celebration on a boat on June 19. Only a few hours later, things would escalate.

Witnesses say two of the women with Hill were standing on a boat owned by the Kelley Fishing Fleet while others in the group were fishing off of the docks.

However, the group hadn’t chartered the boat. Also, Miami-Dade County has rules against fishing in the area.

The boat’s captain, William Corbett, told the group that they were not allowed on the boat. The report states one of the men, now identified as Hill, said, “I can buy you and the boat.”

Corbett said that the vessel was private property and that’s when an argument ensued. Hill claimed he was being disrespected and began to call Corbett several expletives, according to the report.

Corbett said he was able to identify Hill because he said “I’m No. 10 from the Miami Dolphins,” referring to his football jersey number.

He then became enraged and attempted to get on the boat but was held back by people who were with him. The victim had exited the office and walked towards the boat where it was docked. It was then that Hill slapped the victim on the back of the neck, according to the report.

After the employee had taken cover inside a fishing fleet office and locked the door, he was approached by a person identified in the report as an associate of Hill’s saying that Hill wanted to apologize.

As the alleged victim exited the office, he heard Hill saying that he wanted his associate to pay the man $200 as part of the apology. The victim did not take the money, according to the report.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirms it is reviewing the case and is in the process of interviewing witnesses.

There is also video surveillance of the incident that police have obtained. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office adds that the case will take some time to sort out.