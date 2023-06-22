Victim wants to press charges as investigation into Tyreek Hill continues

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 06: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 06, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Regardless of any reports out there that said otherwise, police have assured Local 10 News the investigation into Tyreek Hill is still ongoing, and the victim does want to press charges.

Even while being investigated for misdemeanor battery, Hill was having fun on the water earlier this week, only hours after he allegedly smacked a man during an argument at Haulover Marina.

Hill shared video on social media of a Father’s Day celebration on a boat Sunday morning, but, according to a police report, only a few hours later, thing escalated significantly.

Witnesses say two of the women Hill was with were standing on a boat owned by the Kelley Fishing Fleet while others in the group were fishing off of the docks.

The problem is, the group hadn’t chartered the boat, and Miami-Dade County has strict rules against fishing in that area.

The report says the victim, a Kelley employee, walked outside with a boat captain and told the group they had to get off the boat and that they couldn’t be fishing there.

An argument followed and, according to the incident report, Hill slapped the victim on the back of the neck before being pulled away by his friends.

The star wide receiver was so angry he allegedly tried charging at the man again, but was restrained by several people.

Local 10 News did ask the Dolphins if they had anything further to add about the situation following the release of the report, but they told us they would defer to their original statement that said quote, “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

A representative from the NFL was in South Florida on Thursday looking into this situation.

Local 10 News asked the league for its input, but the NFL said it would not be commenting.