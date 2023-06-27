Video shows thief with sleight of hand skills targeting stores in Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A man and woman showed up at a store to buy gift cards and handed over a pile of $20 bills. They stole from the store and nobody noticed at first.

The store clerk at a CVS in South Miami grabbed the cash, and didn’t notice the sharp thief with sleight-of-hand skills.

“The cashier doesn’t count it and that’s where the theft occurs,” said Sgt. Fernando Bosch, of the South Miami Police Department.

Detectives later realized the man had done it before at three other stores in Miami-Dade County. Cops want to put an end to this disappearing act estimated at about $1,800.

“I’m sure this is something they have practiced,” Bosch said. “They have practiced with each other.”