84º

Local News

Video shows thief with sleight of hand skills targeting stores in Miami-Dade

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, South Miami, Crime

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A man and woman showed up at a store to buy gift cards and handed over a pile of $20 bills. They stole from the store and nobody noticed at first.

The store clerk at a CVS in South Miami grabbed the cash, and didn’t notice the sharp thief with sleight-of-hand skills.

“The cashier doesn’t count it and that’s where the theft occurs,” said Sgt. Fernando Bosch, of the South Miami Police Department.

Detectives later realized the man had done it before at three other stores in Miami-Dade County. Cops want to put an end to this disappearing act estimated at about $1,800.

“I’m sure this is something they have practiced,” Bosch said. “They have practiced with each other.”

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram