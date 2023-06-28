Police: BSO deputy was under investigation for ‘possible sexual battery’ before suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 25-year-old Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who died by suicide Tuesday had been the subject of a sexual battery investigation in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement sources identified the deputy as Kyle Schlapik. A law enforcement source told Local 10 News that Schlapik called 911 on Tuesday morning and asked to have officers sent to his location in Pompano Beach, near the Hillsboro Inlet. When they arrived, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detective Ali Adamson, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said Wednesday that the department “received a report of a possible sexual battery that occurred during the overnight hours within our jurisdiction” on Saturday.

“As with all reports of criminal allegations, FLPD has a duty and responsibility to thoroughly investigate the incident, which includes gathering all available facts and evidence as well as attempting to speak with all involved parties and potential witnesses,” Adamson said. “FLPD remains committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation into this incident and will continue to be in contact with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, their deputy’s family, and the victim throughout the investigative process.”

According to BSO, Schlapik worked in Oakland Park. The agency previously acknowledged he had been “under investigation by a local law enforcement agency” prior to taking his own life.

Adamson said FLPD asks anyone with information to call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.