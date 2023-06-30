80º

Florida girl found after vanishing for over 4 days, state officials report

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement asked the public for help with finding Taj Dennis, an 8-year-old girl from Escambia County. (FDLE)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found an 8-year-old girl on Friday evening who had vanished for over four days.

Deputies reported Taj Dennis — who was last seen wearing a purple and white T-shirt and blue jeans — vanished on Sunday in Escambia County.

Deputies had suspected Esther Alexis, who gave birth to Taj but lost custody of her, had abducted the girl, who was last seen Sunday near Lexington Terrace Park, in Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the FDLE reported on Friday night that Taj was safe, but they did not release any more details about her whereabouts.

