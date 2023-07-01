Florida law enforcement searches for 11-month-old baby who vanished in May

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement asked the public for help on Friday night after a baby girl from Collier County vanished.

FDLE officers issued a missing child alert with a picture of 11-month-old Faith Rivero after she vanished on May 31 from Naples.

Detectives have been searching for Rosemary Dios, 23, of Naples, and an 11-month-old baby since May 31, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Missing Child Alert issued Friday night. (FDLE)

Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives suspect Faith is with Rosemary Dios, 23, also of Naples. They were last seen near the North Collier Regional Park, according to the flyer the FDLE released on Friday.

Detectives and FDLE officers were asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911.