LISTEN: 911 call released after 5 injured in Fort Lauderdale apartment shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday evening left five victims with injuries, including two juveniles and three adults, police said.

With more than a dozen bullet holes seen in the walls and doors of several apartment units, Local 10 News spoke with Fort Lauderdale residents Thursday who said they were shocked to learn that kids were involved in the shooting.

“One of their friends was bleeding all over the floor right here shot in the leg. Just kids. I mean you guys are shooting kids,” said one resident.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 29th Avenue.

Investigators said of the five victims shot, at least three remain hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center, with one person in critical condition.

Local 10 News obtained the 911 call Thursday that was made by a frantic female witness moments after the shooting.

“They were outside popping fireworks and somebody walked up and shot them,” the woman told 911.

(Hear the 911 call)

One man who asked to remain unidentified, told Local 10 that he came home to learn that his two cousins, both under the age of 10 years old, were rushed to the hospital after being hit.

“They are still in the hospital. One of my cousins, he’s alright. He just got grazed but my other cousin had to stay overnight,” said the man.

According to police, a group of people were gathered in a courtyard of the apartment complex when they were confronted by a second group and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

“It sounded like big rocks hitting my windows,” said one woman.

The woman whose home was hit by bullets nearly a half dozen times told Local 10 News that she is fortunate that she and her daughter weren’t hurt in the incident.

Police were seen speaking with witnesses and handing out fliers to find the shooter or shooters responsible.

“I feel terrible for the parents of those children because I can only imagine if it was mine,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Jessica Bowe.

Fort Lauderdale police released the following statement Thursday, which you can read here:

“Chief (Patrick) Lynn and Chief (Luis) Alvarez, of our Investigations Bureau, visited the apartment complex today to talk to residents and express our concern for the violent shooting that occurred. All resources of the police department have been deployed to determine the cause of this incident and identify the suspects involved.”

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Detective Sean Reddish at 954-828-5676, Detective Tiffany Williams at 954-828-6617 or remain anonymous and contact Broward Crimestoppers at 954-495-TIPS.