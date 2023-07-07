Miami-Dade man accused of punching, threatening ex-girlfriend with knife during home invasion

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 51-year-old man Thursday after they said he attacked his ex-girlfriend after invading her home, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, David Wesley Dame, 51, is facing charges of home invasion robbery with a weapon and battery on a person 65 years or older.

Authorities said the victim currently resides with her new boyfriend but had previously lived with Dame.

According to an arrest report, Dame arrived at an elderly apartment complex located near the 8100 block of Southwest 210th Street., in Cutler Bay, and followed the victim’s boyfriend as he was walking to her apartment.

Police said Dame proceeded to open the door which was unlocked and entered the apartment uninvited to confront the victim.

While inside of the apartment, Dame confronted his ex-girlfriend, who was asleep on the bed, according to the report.

Investigators said Dame woke his ex-girlfriend up by shoving her and then punching her in the face.

According to police, shortly after punching the victim, Dame armed himself with a kitchen knife and made demands for property that he left behind at the home years ago when he previously lived there.

Police said Dame proceeded to damage several items in the apartment with the knife and then fled the scene.

Authorities did not say exactly what Dame took out of the apartment when he fled the scene.

Detectives said Dame was later located at his residence in Miami and was taken into custody to be interviewed by police.

According to investigators, Dame provided a statement to police and confessed to his involvement in the incident.

Jail records show that Dame was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, where his bond was set at $15,000.