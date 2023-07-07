Sheriff: 3 face 361 charges after trove of passports, credit cards, IDs found in Key Largo

July 2023 Monroe County mugshots of Katie Campbell and Jacob Majewski, plus a 2021 Miami-Dade County mugshot of Michael Harvey, who had not been booked into the Monroe County Jail as of Friday.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A South Florida trio faces hundreds of criminal charges each after authorities found a trove of stolen or forged identity documents in a room at a Key Largo motel, according to deputies.

But authorities say that’s not all they found.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday afternoon, deputies executed a search warrant on a room at the Sunset Cove Beach Resort, located at 99360 Overseas Highway, after being called to assist a bail bondsman.

In the room, deputies said, were burglary tools, forged checks, more than 100 credit cards that didn’t belong to any of the suspects, more than 20 stolen or forged identification cards from other states and countries, hundreds of pieces of mail that didn’t belong to any of the suspects, a scanner used to make illegal credit cards, plus a stash of fentanyl, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Jacob Michael Majewski, 27 and Michael George Harvey, 30, both of southwest Miami-Dade, and Katie Campbell, 42, of Islamorada, saying the trio had items that were “potentially used to operate a large criminal enterprise.”

“The Sheriff’s Office is working with law enforcement partners here and in other communities in this ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release Friday. “Detectives are alerting banks, credit card companies, and the U.S. Post Office of this incident. To have an investigation of this magnitude in our area is significant. It is so important for law enforcement, financial institutions, the U.S. Post Office, and our citizens to be vigilant and work together.”

The three face 361 criminal charges each, most felonies, including 125 counts of criminal use of personal identification information, 100 counts of trafficking in or possessing counterfeit credit cards and 100 counts of obtaining credit card through fraudulent means.

“Whether any of the recovered IDs or credit cards belong to Monroe County residents remains under investigation as some of them were fake or counterfeit,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.

Campbell and Majewski were booked into jail while Harvey was taken to Mariners’ Hospital in Tavernier due to symptoms of drug consumption and dehydration, officials said.