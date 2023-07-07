Sheriff: NC deputies pull over Miami-Dade man, find him with missing Coral Springs teen

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – North Carolina deputies pulled over a 40-year-old southwest Miami-Dade man on the Fourth of July and found him with a missing Coral Springs teen, leading to an abduction charge, authorities said Friday.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez along Interstate 95 just after midnight after he committed a traffic violation in his Audi SUV.

After finding two THC vape cartridge pens, deputies learned that Hernandez Vazquez’s 16-year-old passenger had been reported missing from Coral Springs just hours earlier, according to authorities.

The girl, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a local juvenile detention center awaiting pickup from her family in South Florida, deputies said.

Hernandez Vazquez “was not known to the family, nor did he have permission to transport the juvenile across state lines,” a sheriff’s office news release states.

Maj. Eddie Moore, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, told Local 10 News that Hernandez Vazquez, after initially claiming to be a relative of the girl, told deputies that he was taking her to Brooklyn, but didn’t say why he was going there.

Moore said it wasn’t clear how he first met the teen.

Hernandez Vazquez, who resides in the Kendale Lakes area, was being held in Nash County on a $505,000 bond after being charged with child abduction, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijiuana paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.