Dolphin dies after being found in distress in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – First responders in Dania Beach dashed across the sand on Friday to try and save a dolphin in distress.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a team from the Marine Animal Rescue Society (MARS) at University of Miami responded to reports of the beached mammal on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the dolphin could not be immediately transported due to severe weather that caused the beach to close for safety reasons.

After the MARS rescue team arrived at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach, the dolphin was taken to NOAA’s Miami lab to determine the cause of death.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured officials loading the dolphin onto a truck.

It was unclear if the dolphin suffered any injuries.

Wildlife officials warn that anyone who encounters an animal in distress on the beach should keep their distance and call the police.