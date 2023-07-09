Family members identify suspect in Miami police-involved shooting

MIAMI – New details are emerging about the armed man shot by Miami police after he was seen waving around a rifle and shooting into the air.

It all started at approximately 8 p.m. Friday with officers receiving a shots fired call near an apartment building on Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

Family members have since identified the shooter as Christian Labaut, who works as a food delivery driver.

“Next thing I know, I’m looking out my window and my brother is running, and I see the police after him with their guns out, and like, ‘Drop your weapon,’” said Pedro Labaut, the suspect’s brother.

Neighbors said the gunman was wearing a bulletproof vest when he fired more than a dozen shots from an AR-15 style rifle.

Officers moved in and shot the suspect during an exchange of gunfire.

“I heard a series of six or seven gunshots, and then 20 seconds later I heard another six or seven gunshots, and about 20 seconds later another round,” said neighbor Greg Johnson. “So there were three all together, and um, it was extremely loud and just concerning.”

Labaut’s brother spoke to Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter, saying Labaut was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He is expected to face several charges when he’s well enough to be released.

“I just hope he gets out of there and he learns a lesson and changes his ways and forgets about guns and his baby mama, which got him going crazy,” said Pedro Labaut.