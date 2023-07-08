Police: Officer exchanges fire with man armed with rifle, shoots him in torso in Miami

MIAMI – Witnesses called 911 to report that a man was firing a weapon up into the air on Friday night in Miami and a police officer who responded shot him, police said.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales responded to the scene of the shooting and said there was an exchange of gunfire and the man’s condition was critical.

The police-involved shooting was shortly after 8 p.m., near Miami Fire Station 13, at 990 NE 79 St., in Miami’s Upper East Side area, west of the 79 Street West Drawbridge.

The man was armed with an assault rifle and the police officer shot him in the torso, according to Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the man injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police officers were not injured.

Morales said the man’s rifle was still at the scene about an hour after the shooting that remained under investigation. A witness said there were about a dozen shots fired.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

