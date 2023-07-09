Police: Woman shot, man kills himself in Oakland Park domestic incident

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a deadly domestic incident.

It happened Sunday at approximately 10 a.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 52nd Court in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the scene after receiving a call regarding a shooting.

After arriving, deputies found a woman who had been shot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told Local 10 News she thought she was hearing fireworks.

“A neighbor of mine was running toward me saying, ‘He shot me, he shot me’ and then I saw him and he was at the corner where his house is, and he had the gun in his hand and he shot again in our direction,” the neighbor said. “She was saying he was shooting at her kids and the kids were inside, and then I called 911 and rendered what aid I could.”

Deputies said the subject in the shooting barricaded himself inside a home shared by the two and was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

There has been no update on the health status of the woman who was shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.