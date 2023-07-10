Broward County Public Schools will host back-to-school career fair

Business man review his resume on his desk, laptop computer, calculator and cup of coffee,Seleted focus.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Get your resume ready. Broward County Publlic Schools is looking to fill 1,300 positions.

Open positions include teachers, school counselors, speech-language pathologists, classroom/teacher assistants, bus drivers, security staff, custodians and food service workers.

School principals and distract staff will be meeting with applicants during the event on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Western High School, 1200 S.W. 136th Ave., Davie, Florida 33325. Interviews will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a media release, qualified candidates may be hired on the spot.

Attendees should register online at bcpscareers.com/summerfair-2023 and should also bring multiple copies of their resume.

The 2023-2024 school year begins on Aug. 21st.

For more information about the positions and benefits, click on this link.