Broward deputy arrested on DUI charges after fender-bender

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a colleague late Friday night on two charges of driving under the influence after they said she caused a fender-bender at a Tamarac stoplight.

According to an arrest report, another driver reported that Deputy Kimberly Ann Walker, 55, “suddenly” backed into his vehicle as the two were stopped at the intersection of University Drive and Northwest 58th Street just after 9:30 p.m., causing about $800 worth of damage.

Deputies said Walker, who claimed she never hit the other vehicle, had “an odor of alcoholic beverages on her breath and appeared to be using a vehicle to lean against for support.”

According to an arrest report, she later failed a battery of field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test determined she had a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.174%, more than twice the legal limit.

The report doesn’t state whether Walker was on-duty or in her cruiser at the time of the incident.

She was arrested just before midnight Friday and booked into jail on the two misdemeanor charges.

A BSO spokesperson said Walker was placed on “restricted administrative assignment” following her arrest.