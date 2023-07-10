Woman accused of threatening to kill ex-boyfriend in Miami-Dade

Detectives accused Macalyne Rigaud of trying to kill her ex-boyfriend in Miami-Dade County.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A woman showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s house armed with a gun and started shooting into the air in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood, police said.

A witness reported a woman fired a gun at about 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, near the intersection of Northwest 85 Street and Fifth Avenue in the area of Larchmont Gardens Park.

The victim identified the woman as Macalyne Rigaud, 35, of North Miami, his former live-in girlfriend.

“You have 24 hours to stop doing whatever you are doing,” Rigaud said, according to the arrest report.

Police officers found a gun inside the trunk of Rigaud’s blue Nissan Altima about nine hours after the shooting and arrested her at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Intracoastal District Station, according to the arrest report.

Rigaud is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public. She was being held without bond.

