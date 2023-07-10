Trial continues in Broward for rapper YNW Melly

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, listens to proceedings during his double murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The murder trial continues Monday in Fort Lauderdale for rapper YNW Melly.

Jamell “Melly” Demons is charged in the fatal shootings of Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

The prosecution accused Demons of shooting Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, while he was a passenger in a Jeep Compass. They also accused Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry, another YNW Collective rapper who was driving the Jeep, of helping Demons to cover up the murders.

Thomas’s father, Christopher Thomas, told the Law and Crime Network that the murderers’ motive appeared to be $500,000 that they stood to earn from the sale of the YNW Collective brand, which the childhood friends had used to make music together since 2013.

“I think Melly didn’t want to get them guys nothing. He wanted to be the only one to shine,” the grieving father said, later adding, there were “disputes over money” with Williams, who had gotten into a fistfight with Demons a few days before the murder.

Attorney David Howard, who is representing Demons incriminated Henry during his opening statement on June 12.

“When [Henry] shows up, he shows up with a change of clothing, change of shirt, powder residue on his hands, evidence in that he has discharged a firearm, and he lies,” Howard told the jury. “He lies about where the incident occurred, he lies about how it occurred, and he lies about not having a phone.”